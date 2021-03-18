‘A Frightening Experience’

I was admitted to Warwick Hospital in late April 2020 after testing positive for Covid 19.

I had been ill at home for 6 days prior to going to hospital with a high temperature, dry cough, hallucinations and then acute respiratory distress when I moved around. After 2 days as an inpatient, I was then admitted to ITU where I had ventilation for 20-days. I then spent a period of time on another ward, where I gradually reduced my reliance on oxygen. Active physiotherapy helped me gain sufficient strength and mobility in order to go home. I feel that the medical attention I received at hospital and during my ITU stay was incredible, with great patient involvement and consultation. Staff were very motivational and encouraging and very pragmatic given the unknown nature of the virus. There was great consideration of the person and not just based on the ‘numbers’ on a chart or graph.

Being discharged was very scary as I was still weak from being bed bound and still suffered with shortness of breath when undertaking the most basic of small tasks, such as walking up stairs. I would have to pause halfway up. The inability to do the most basic of things was also frustrating and affected my morale. Within the 1-week discharge period I had an introductory phone call from the physiotherapy outreach service. It was then agreed that a further call would take place within the next two weeks. I then had the agreed phone consultation with the physiotherapy outreach worker who was aware of my discharge targets. She was keen to check on these targets and progress and offered constructive and encouraging words to keep me going forward. Actually, some of this advice was to reign me back from doing too much.

I am making good progress and compared with other patients that have had this virus, I feel I have walked away relatively unscathed. I am sufficiently well motivated in helping myself to move forward with my recovery and am grateful for the help and encouragement of the physiotherapy outreach service.

The experience of Covid-19 was frightening to me. The initial onset and the raised temperature and hallucinations were really scary and when the breathlessness started it was easy to panic. Coupled with the fact that there was no real recognised drug remedy, it was very frightening indeed and I didn’t feel in control of my destiny. Once in hospital and on ITU I felt I was getting the best care, all staff were very attentive, but it was still a scary place to be, and you had to remain very positive in yourself. The physio staff that attended the ward daily acted very much on a personal level and although wearing the right PPE they were not afraid to help and be personable.

The regular contact from the outreach service has given me reassurance that I am recovering effectively, and their encouragement has been immense.