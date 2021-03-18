A Safer Life

I came to the Citizens Advice Bureau via a referral for support with a grant application for flooring in my new home.

The Citizens Advice Family and Children’s Worker contacted me and listened to how I was taking steps to support a new life for me and young child.

I had suffered many years of domestic violence which got worse during the pandemic leading me to move from my family home into a women's refuge. I found myself in a life-threatening position and fled the family home as the perpetrator was at home with the family all the time. Unfortunately, the perpetrator managed to find out where I was and smashed the windows and intimidated me and my family. The threats of violence and intimidation led to Social Services helping me to move to a women's refuge. Social Services supported me to find accommodation and I am now housed in a permanent property. The property was completely empty when we moved in and I have sorted out grants and second-hand furniture myself, where possible.

The only thing I had not been able to source myself was the flooring. I could not have carpets, due to the fibres making mine and my child’s respiratory conditions worse. I would have ideally liked laminate flooring, but this was too costly. However, CA were able to get a quote for vinyl flooring and I felt this was ideal as it could be washed regularly and would help eliminate the dust issues that we were having.

I had tried really hard over the last few years to maintain a job, but there were breaks in my employment when I had been so badly injured by domestic violence that I had to be hospitalised.

I was very appreciative of the support I received from the CA Family and Children’s’ Worker. The calls had come at exactly the right time for all the difficulties I was facing. I was grateful for having someone willing to listen to what was going on. I am very positive and hopeful that we can both settle into a new and safer life.