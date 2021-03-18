I telephoned the Shielding Hub about my mother as I was concerned that due to COVID-19 I would be unable to shop for her during the lockdown.

I was classed as being clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV) myself, as I have leukaemia and was having to shield. My mother is 88 years old and was also advised to isolate.

The Shielding Hub advisor contacted the Residents Association who were based in the same area as where my mother lived. While not yet listed in the Council’s central C-19 support directory, the advisor knew from local knowledge this group might be able to help. The group were able to quickly identify someone from the community who would be happy to shop for my mother and they contacted her directly.

I am ‘over the moon’ with the service that my mum is now receiving. The Residents Association group are amazing. They do her shopping and also took her a bunch of flowers too - going above and beyond to offer both practical help, as well as reassurance. I am very pleased at how quickly it had been resolved. I was very fearful for my mum and you knocked it on the head within 3 days. My mum is a different person now. The organisation even contacted to see if I needed support!