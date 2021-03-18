Coton Bridge, Nether Whitacre - 18 Tonne Weight Limit

A structural assessment has been carried out by Warwickshire County Council and it has been concluded that the Coton Road bridge is no longer able to safely carry unrestricted vehicle loads.

Scheme Overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 Warwickshire County Council proposes to introduce an 18 Tonne Structural weight limit on the Coton Road Bridge in Nether Whitacre as described in the public notice below.

Traffic Orders and Public Notices

Public Notice (PDF, 193 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 194 kB)

Draft Order (PDF, 184 kB)

Technical Plans

TR/11220 (PDF, 4,237 kB)

Enquiries and Objections

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Phil Mitton, Communities Group, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX. (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 9 April 2021.