Warwick Road, Kenilworth - Proposed 20mph Zone and Raised Features

Warwickshire County Council is proposing to introduce a series of speed cushions/speed tables and speed humps and a 20mph Zone on Warwick Road, Smalley Place, Abbey End, Kenilworth.

Scheme Overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 and the Highways Act 1980, Warwickshire County Council proposes to introduce a 20mph zone and associated raised tables and speed cushions along Warwick Road Kenilworth and nearby streets as given in the public notice below.

Traffic Orders and Public Notices

20mph ZonePublic Notice (PDF, 69 kB)

20mph Zone Statement of Reasons (PDF, 66 kB)

Raised Features Public Notice (PDF, 112 kB)

Raised Features Statement of Reasons (PDF, 108 kB)

Technical Plans

TR/11258-01 Raised Features (PDF, 3,536 kB)

TR/11258-04 20mph Zone (PDF, 1,093 kB)

Objections

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Graham Stanley, Communities, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX, or sent by email to [email protected] (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 9 April 2021