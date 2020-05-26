Fire service go above and beyond to support Warwickshire communities!

From March 2020, Warwickshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service have been ready, willing and able to support communities through the Covid19 pandemic.

This isn’t just about fighting fires and dealing with road traffic collisions. It’s about supporting some of the most vulnerable members of our community in their time of need. To achieve this, the fire and rescue service have been working with their partners in Public Health, the NHS, the CHESS Centre and Edible Links to name but a few to deliver over 160 food parcels to those people who are shielding and unable to get to the shops for essential food items.

They have also delivered 167 prescriptions working with local pharmacies to deliver vital medication for those self-isolating. Every Thursday they have clapped for the NHS on top of delivering around 397 food parcels to support NHS staff who have been unable to get out and buy food.

The Fire Prevention Team have also called 3,965 vulnerable residents who have received Safe and Well visits to check they are ok.

All of this whilst continuing to deliver an emergency service to the communities they serve.

Talking about their work, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services Group Commander and Lead for Prevention, Tim Sargent said

“We know that the last few months have been really difficult for everyone, which is why we wanted to play our part to help keep communities safer. Working with our partners we have been delivering food parcels, making calls to some of the more vulnerable members of our community and delivering prescription to those self-isolating. We have also been working with our partners to provide what support we can to those needing assistance. Our staff have gone above and beyond on many occasions and we have received some fantastic feedback from the residents we have supported.”

Councillor Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety said:

“It’s been a really busy time for the Fire Prevention Team and our firefighters, who have been working consistently throughout the pandemic to support Warwickshire communities in anyway they can. It’s fantastic to see so many of Warwickshire County Councils teams working together to ensure the best outcomes for all residents, specifically for those who have been self-isolating and have little or no support to buy shopping or collect essential medication. The last few weeks have really seen everyone come together as a community and I couldn’t be prouder of what has been achieved.”

For more information and support during Covid19 visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/