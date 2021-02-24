The Warwickshire County Council (Alcester Road, Stratford Upon Avon) (Prohibition of Right Turns) (Variation No. 1) Order 2021

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 Warwickshire County Council is making the above named order. The order commences on the 1st of March 2021.

Scheme overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, Warwickshire County Council has made the variation order to the existing No Right Turn Order at the above named junction, as given in the public notice below.

Traffic orders and public notices

A copy of the variation order and the original order, together with a copy of the statement of the council’s reasons for proposing the order are given below.

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 65 kB)

Public Notice (PDF, 31 kB)

Original Order (PDF, 401 kB)

Variation Order (PDF, 89 kB)

Technical plans

TR/11064-01 (PDF, 336 kB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Mike McDonnell, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412 536).

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.