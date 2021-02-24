Warwickshire County Council unveils striking new looks for eight of its gritters

Following a successful naming competition, WCC is pleased to unveil new images for each of its newly-named gritters.

Earlier in the Winter, Warwickshire County Council asked the public to pick names for its five new gritters, which had recently joined the County’s fleet. The rules were simple: be creative, be original, be funny and the Warwickshire Public did not disappoint, with hundreds of suggestions coming in by email, by telephone and across social media channels.

Following a judging process the names selected for Warwickshire’s new gritters were:

Usain Salt

Professor Chris Gritty

Gritta Thunberg

Snowbi-Gone Kenobi

The Mighty Thaw

Charlie Boy

Grey13 Hero

Ice Maiden

Following the selection of these names, work has taken place to design an image to go with each name and Warwickshire County Council are now very pleased to unveil these:

Usain Salt

Gritta Thunberg

Snowbi-Gone Kenobi

The Mighty Thaw

Ice Maiden

Two of the names chosen were particularly poignant and they have also received their own unique decal images: Charlie Boy is named in memory of Charlie Round, a little boy from Nuneaton who sadly lost his battle with a rare form of childhood cancer in 2019. Charlie is remembered as a little boy who, despite facing incredible adversity, lit the world around him with an amazing smile and outlook.

Grey13 Hero is named in memory of Jack Mitchell (John Arthur Mitchell) and was put forward by his daughter, Alison Mitchell. Jack worked for Warwickshire County Council for over 50 years, including on the County’s gritting fleet at a time the service was carried out by shovelling the grit off the back of a truck as it went along Warwickshire’s essential routes. Grey13 was Jack’s call sign from his time working on the gritters.