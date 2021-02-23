Warwickshire County Council Leader responds to the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown

WCC welcomes the Government’s four-step plan to ease lockdown in England and reminds residents that while we are on the right track, we still need to do the right thing and get a test.

Councillor Izzi Seccombe has issued a statement expressing her optimism towards the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown, which gives hope to the nation that we will be in a position where friends and families can meet without restrictions once again.

This is also a reminder for Warwickshire residents to continue to do the right thing to control the virus by regularly washing and sanitising hands, keeping a safe distance from those not in the same household, wearing a face covering and getting regular tests.

Around 1 in 3 people have coronavirus without displaying any symptoms, therefore regular testing for people with no symptoms will help to find positive cases earlier and break chains of transmission.

Testing is an essential part of lowering infection rates and is available for all Warwickshire residents, but particularly those who are still going to work and are in close contact with others.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council said: "Warwickshire County Council welcomes the Prime Ministers' announcement that, nationally, we are in a position where lockdown restrictions can begin to be lifted, but it remains essential that our residents continue to do the right thing for Warwickshire and follow the rules so that we can continue to drive down the rates of infection and hospital admissions.

"We recognise how difficult the last months of lockdown have been and would like to thank our residents for the sacrifices that they have made, which means that restrictions will begin to be lifted. There is still a way to go, as we move towards a more normal way of life, and COVID-19 testing and support for the nationwide vaccination programme remain essential in reducing the transmission of the virus in our communities."

Information on testing:

Tests are easy to use and give results in around an hour. Those who test positive must immediately self-isolate to avoid passing the virus on to others. Each positive case identified can help prevent many additional people becoming infected over time.

Community testing is available at six test sites across the county. The test centres are open Monday to Friday 8.30 to 7.30pm, and Saturday and Sunday, 10 to 4pm.

The test centres are situated in the following locations:

Bedworth - The Saunders Club, Bedworth, CV12 8RJ

Leamington- Adult and Community Learning Site, Pound Lane, Lillington, Leamington, CV32 7RT

Nuneaton - United Reform Church, Nuneaton, CV11 5QH

Rugby Borough - Indian Centre, 1 Edward Street, Rugby, CV21 2EZ

Stratford - Rear of The Other Place Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company, 22 Southern Ln, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 6BH

Water Orton - Water Orton Community Hall, Water Orton, North Warwickshire, B46 1TL

Appointments for each test site can be booked by visiting: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/covidcommunitytesting

Further information, advice and support for those self-isolating following a positive test can be found https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/information-coronavirus or by calling 01926 410410.

More information on community testing can be found at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/