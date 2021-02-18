30mph Speed Limit Order - Wellesbourne Road, Lighthorne

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 Warwickshire proposes to extend the existing 30mph speed limit along Wellesbourne Road, Lighthorne.

Scheme Overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, Warwickshire County Council proposes to introduce a 30 mph speed limit on the Wellesbourne Road, Lighthorne, as given in the public notice below.

Orders and Public Notice

A copy of the proposed variation order together with a copy of the order to be varied and a statement of the council’s reasons for proposing to make the order are shown below.

Public Notice (PDF, 64 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 49 kB)

Speed Limit Order (PDF, 115 kB)

Speed Limit Variation Order (PDF, 65kB)

Technical Plans

TR/11288 (PDF, 607 kB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Ben Davenport, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412 071).

Objections

If you wish to object to any of the proposals, details of how to make an objection are contained within the Public Notices. Objections must be received in writing and the grounds in which they are made must be stated. All correspondence will normally be treated as public documents and may be communicated to other persons affected (personally identifiable information will be redacted in line with General Data Protection Regulations)

Please note we can also accept representations via email sent to [email protected]

The objection period ends on the 12th March 2021.