Proposed new cycle route on the A47 Long Shoot

Warwickshire County Council is developing plans for a new cycle route on the A47 Long Shoot in Nuneaton to help people cycle safely for everyday journeys in and around Nuneaton.

The proposed scheme will provide over 1.3km of new cycle route, segregated from motor vehicle traffic, between the A5 junction and the Eastboro Way junction. The new route will help people to make local journeys by cycle, such as to work. The scheme includes a reduction in the speed limit on the Long Shoot to 30mph to improve safety for all road users.

The scheme is part of Warwickshire County Council’s ambitious programme of cycle scheme development, aimed at helping more people to cycle for short local journeys to help tackle congestion, improve air quality, reduce carbon emissions and encourage regular physical activity.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, Cllr Jeff Clarke, said:

‘I am pleased to see plans coming forward for this much-needed local cycling scheme, which will be an important addition to Nuneaton’s cycle network and continue our work to help people to choose cycling for short local journeys. This scheme will deliver a high quality, safe cycle route on a significant length of the A47 within the town, with plans to ultimately provide a continuous link for cyclists between Nuneaton town centre and Hinckley. Investment in cycling infrastructure will bring a range of benefits to our communities including reduced congestion, improved air quality and health benefits.'

Scheme plans and more information can be found on the Warwickshire County Council web site at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/longshootcycling, where you can complete a feedback form to have your say on the scheme until 18th March.

The scheme will be funded by the government’s Active Travel Fund and developer contributions.

It is anticipated the scheme will be built during 2021/22, with an extension to the town centre area planned for a later date.