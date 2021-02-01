Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough CPE Variation D

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, Warwickshire County Council proposes to introduce parking restrictions as set out in the public notice.

Scheme Overview

As part of Section 278 works to widen the access to the Red Kangaroo Trampoline Park, it is proposed to extend the double yellow lines as described in the public notice below.

Traffic orders and public notices

A copy of the proposed order, together with a copy of the statement of the council’s reasons for proposing to make the order are shown below.

Technical plans

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Ben Davenport, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412 071).

Objections

If you wish to object to any of the proposals, details of how to make an objection are contained within the Public Notices. Objections must be received in writing and the grounds in which they are made must be stated. All correspondence will normally be treated as public documents and may be communicated to other persons affected (personally identifiable information will be redacted in line with General Data Protection Regulations)

Please note we can also accept representations via email sent to [email protected].

The objection period ends on the 26 February 2021.