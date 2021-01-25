Coronavirus (COVID-19)

For support and advice about council services please call 01926 410410.

If you are clinically extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 and need support call the Hotline on 0800 408 1447

25/01/2021 Be Alert to Vaccine Fraud

Be Alert to Vaccine Fraud

The Government has issued a new warning to be alert to vaccine fraud.

Please visit: https://safeinwarwickshire.com/2021/01/25/be-alert-to-vaccine-fraud/

 

 

 

 

 

Published: 25th January 2021

Warwickshire County Council News RSS feed