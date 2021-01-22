Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service acknowledged for work supporting the community during the pandemic

Warwickshire County Council’s fire and rescue service has been recognised for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)

These efforts have been acknowledged with a letter from HMICFRS, which stated they ‘were impressed’ with how Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) continued with responding to emergency incidents whilst increasing the support available to help those most vulnerable in the community during the pandemic.

WFRS also provided a range of additional support to help the Warwickshire community during the pandemic. For example, staff made telephone calls to vulnerable people to check on their welfare. They delivered food parcels and prescriptions, delivered PPE, packed food for vulnerable people and transported people from hospital to their homes.

It wasn’t only these operational efforts that were recognised in the inspection. The services continuity plans, changes implemented by Control staff, remote working practices and how the service communicated safety messages to residents via social media were also recognised in the letter.

Kieran Amos, Chief Fire Officer for WFRS said:

“We couldn’t be prouder to have received this recognition from HMICFRS. I am so proud of each and every staff member in our service. They have all spent months going above and beyond to support our communities “We have worked tirelessly with partners, including the council, NHS and Warwickshire Police, to ensure that the most vulnerable in our communities are kept safe during the pandemic. To be recognised by HMICFRS is a great achievement and I hope it gives everyone in our service a boost to keep on going over these next challenging months.”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council said:

