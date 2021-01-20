A426 Leicester Road – extension of shared use footway / cycle track

Warwickshire County Council is extending the shared use footway / cycle track on the A426 Leicester Road to connect to a new Toucan crossing.

Scheme overview

Warwickshire County Council propose, pursuant to sections 65 and 66 of the Highways Act 1980, to widen and convert 90 metres of the existing footway on the A426 Leicester Road, Rugby into a shared use footway/cycle track.

Public notices

Statement of reasons

Public notice

Technical plans

Plan

Representations and enquiries

Any representations relating to this proposal, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Lisa Jones, Communities Group, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX or sent by email to [email protected] (Representations, and the name of the person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy). Representations should be sent so as to be received by 11 February 2021.