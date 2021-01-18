It’s snow joke: Warwickshire County Council announces the names of its newest gritters

Usain Salt and Professor Chris Gritty are just two of the names selected for Warwickshire’s new gritters following a well-received public competition. In October 2020 Warwickshire County Council ...

Usain Salt and Professor Chris Gritty are just two of the names selected for Warwickshire’s new gritters following a well-received public competition.

In October 2020 Warwickshire County Council asked the public to pick names for its five new gritters, which had recently joined the County’s fleet. The rules were simple: be creative, be original, be funny and the Warwickshire Public did not disappoint, with hundreds of suggestions coming in by email, by telephone and across social media.

Since the competition closed, in November 2020, the challenge for Officers has been to pick between the huge list of brilliant names, which ranged ftom the subtly brilliant ‘Slip-not’ to the far less subtle ‘Snowgone-o-Saurus Rex, to come up with a list of seven names that the Council is proud to announce today.

So, without further fanfare, the names selected for Warwickshire’s new gritters are:

Usain Salt

Professor Chris Gritty

Gritta Thunberg

Snowbi-Gone Kenobi

The Mighty Thaw

Charlie Boy

Grey13 Hero

The eagle-eyed amongst you will have noticed there are seven names on the list when the initial competition only sought names for five gritters. The reason for this is that two of the names – Charlie Boy and Grey13 Hero – stood out to Officers as being particularly poignant.

Charlie Boy is named in memory of Charlie Round, a little boy from Tamworth who sadly lost his battle with a rare form of childhood cancer in 2017. Charlie is remembered as a little boy who, despite facing incredible adversity, lit the world around him with an amazing smile and outlook. The Gritter bearing this name will serve the area where Charlie and his family lived.

Grey13 Hero is named in memory of Jack Mitchell (John Arthur Mitchell) and was put forward by his daughter, Alison Mitchell. Jack worked for Warwickshire County Council for over 50 years, including on the County’s gritting fleet at a time the service was carried out by shovelling the grit off the back of a truck as it went along Warwickshire’s essential routes. Grey13 was Jack’s call sign from his time working on the gritters. The gritter bearing his name will serve the area of Cubbington where Jack lived.

Warwickshire County Council would like to extend their sincere thanks to everyone who put forward suggestions for their new gritters.

The next stage of this will be to get the names and an accompanying decal image added to each of the selected gritters and residents will be able to spot these on the roads during the coming months.

Every time weather requires gritting, the Warwickshire County Council gritting fleet treats approximately 1,100 miles of carriageway over 29 different routes. The average number of times that there is a requirement to treat roads is approximately 60 per year, so it is in the region of 66,000 miles per annum travelled by Warwickshire gritters. That’s around three times round the entire planet!

The county holds around 14,000 Tonnes of salt in stock across five depots at the start of winter and in an average winter it will get through around 12,000 tonnes. Salt stocks are kept topped up in case of prolonged spells of cold and icy weather.

Cllr Jeff Clarke, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Highways, said: “On behalf of the Council I would like to offer thanks to all our residents who suggested names for our new gritters.

“One of the things to have come out of the pandemic has been a massive increase in the engagement with residents and the council on social media. This naming scheme has really benefitted; without it, we may never have heard about the stories of Charlie and Jack which would have been a shame as we were only too happy to help with a suitable tribute.

“Our gritting fleet in Warwickshire does a fantastic job keeping the network running smoothly across the winter months. The five new gritters joining the fleet are a welcome addition to our efforts as a council of ensuring residents are supported by excellent transport infrastructure.

“Our new gritters have been selected based on their low emissions so that we are keeping our commitment to doing all that we can, within our business, of reducing our Carbon footprint and minimise our impact on climate change.”

For more information about how Transport and Highways in Warwickshire, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roads-transport