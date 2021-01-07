Parkfield Road, Rugby - Speed Cushions Section 90

Warwickshire County Council are moving the existing speed cushions along Parkfield Road to allow safe access to the new development thereby improving the environment for pedestrians and cyclists.

Scheme Overview

Under section 90A of the Highways Act 1980, Warwickshire County Council proposes to relocate a pair of speed cushions along Parkfeild Road in Rugby, as described in the Public Notice below.

Traffic orders and public notices

Public Notice (PDF, 61 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 46 kB)

Technical plans

Plan No. EX18_049_03-016 (PDF, 660 kB)

Objections and enquiries

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Graham Stanley, Communities, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX or sent by email to [email protected]. Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation will normally be treated as public information and may be published.

For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice. Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 29 January 2021.