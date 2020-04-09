Speed limit in Newton, Rugby - Newton Lane (TR/11129)

Extending the 30mph speed limit on Newton Lane in Newton.

Scheme overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, we propose to impose a 30 mph speed limit on part of Newton Lane, Newton.

Traffic orders and public notices

A copy of the proposed Order, together with a plan showing the length of road affected and a statement of the Council’s reasons for proposing to make the Order, may be inspected at the Main Reception, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick, at the Rugby Borough Council, Town Hall, Evreux Way, Rugby CV21 2RR and at Rugby Library, Little Elborow Street, Rugby CV21 3BZ during opening hours.

Please note that while physical copies are available at the above public locations to ensure compliance with legal and statutory obligations, all documents on deposit are available below.

Technical plans

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Phil Mitton (Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council), [email protected]

Objections

Any objections or representations to the proposals must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made. Owing to current restrictions on travel and office working, responses by email are preferred to [email protected] with 'Newton 30mph' as the subject header. If you do not have access to email, we would still welcome postal responses to Phil Mitton, Communities Group, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 5 May 2020.