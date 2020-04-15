Temporary suspension of service L3

As a result of the ongoing situation regarding COVID-19, Lilbourne Community Bus are suspending service L3.
Service L3 will be suspended until at least 15th May, or until current goverment advice changes.
Passenger Transport Development Team
If you've been identified as extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 by the NHS and need to self-isolate, call 0800 408 1447 for support.Advice for everyone on coronavirus is available on our website or on 01926 410410.
