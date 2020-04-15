Coronavirus (COVID-19)

If you've been identified as extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 by the NHS and need to self-isolate, call 0800 408 1447 for support.

Advice for everyone on coronavirus is available on our website or on 01926 410410.

Temporary suspension of service L3

As a result of the ongoing situation regarding COVID-19, Lilbourne Community Bus are suspending service L3.

Service L3 will be suspended until at least 15th May, or until current goverment advice changes. 

Passenger Transport Development Team

 

Published: April 15th 2020

Warwickshire County Council News RSS feed