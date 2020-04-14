Waste Partnership Conference 2020

Warwickshire’s Waste Partnership Conference was held on Wednesday 11th March 2020 at the Shire Hall in Warwick
Delegates were invited from all partner Councils, community groups, contractors and other interested parties working with the partnership to manage Warwickshire’s waste. The conference had a strong line up of keynote speakers.
- Waste in Warwickshire' - Andrew Pau, WCC Waste Management
- National Waste Policy' - Ruth Dixon, WCC Waste Management
- Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) Project' - Grant McKelvie, Coventry CC
- Waste Management & Climate Change' - Ruth Dixon, WCC Waste Management
- Renewable Energy and WCC' - Angeline Murungu, WCC Strategic Energy Advisor
- Harbury Energy Initiative' - Bob Sherman, Harbury Energy Initiative & Harbury e-wheels