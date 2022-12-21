21st December

Welcome to our 2022 advent calendar of kindness, wellness and community spirit!

Each day until Christmas we will be sharing stories about local voluntary groups, organisations and individuals who are strengthening Warwickshire communities, as well as some information on how to help one another stay safe and well.

Today we are looking ahead to the new year, and how you can find new activities which will teach you something while introducing you to new communities and people. Warwickshire is a busy and vibrant place with a lot going on around every corner, so if you are looking for a new hobby or pastime, you have a lot of choice.

The Sahil Project runs wellbeing activities in Nuneaton and Bedworth, giving South Asian communities in the area the opportunity to take part in activities to alleviate stress, such as yoga, meditation and music therapy. They also provide practical and emotional support to individuals and groups.

You can watch a video about how they provide emotional and mental wellbeing for BAME communities here.

The festive season provides a great opportunity to look to the year ahead and consider what new experiences you want to bring into your life. For other community based opportunities around Warwickshire, visit SearchOut Warwickshire and Warwickshire CAVA.

