19th December

Welcome to our 2022 advent calendar of kindness, wellness and community spirit!

Each day until Christmas we will be sharing stories about local voluntary groups, organisations and individuals who are strengthening Warwickshire communities, as well as some information on how to help one another stay safe and well.

Today we are focusing on the giving spirit of Christmas, with a twist. Many of us think of giving physical presents at Christmas, but often the best gift that you can give is your time. This can be in big ways, such as by volunteering or timebanking, or smaller ways such as spending quality time with loved ones.

Volunteering allows you to connect to your community and make it a better place. Even helping out with the smallest tasks can make a real difference to the lives of people, animals, and organizations in need. And don’t forget that acts of giving or kindness, such as volunteering at your local community centre, or joining a community group can improve your mental wellbeing and help you build new social networks. Volunteers are often the glue that holds a community together. You can find out about volunteering activities around Warwickshire on the WCAVA volunteering webpage.

If you would like to offer help to your community, Timebank project is the platform for you. Timebanking is open to individuals of all ages, abilities, employment status or mobility. Exchange your skills for time credits and meet new friends along the way. Everyone is welcome.

Anybody thinking of joining a timebank in their local area, please contact:

Finally, if you are looking for a last minute Christmas present, don’t forget that one thing many of our loved ones would appreciate is more time spent together. Why not suggesting watching a favourite holiday movie together, going for a wintry walk (though don’t forget to wrap up warm) or even just catching up over a mug of hot chocolate. Make the most of the moments spent together with friends and family – they are truly precious.

