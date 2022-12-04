4th December

Welcome to our 2022 advent calendar of kindness, wellness and community spirit!

Orchestra of the Swan’s Café Muse dementia café

Welcome to our 2022 advent calendar of kindness, wellness and community spirit! Each day until Christmas we will be sharing stories about local voluntary groups, organisations and individuals who are strengthening Warwickshire communities, as well as some info on how to help one another stay safe and well.

Today we are sharing Café Muse, a regular music café run by Orchestra of the Swan. The café provides an opportunity for people affected by dementia, including family and carers, to listen to familiar music and join in with conversation, singing and dancing.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=42uGDvFfRd4

Café Muse takes place in Stratford-Upon-Avon and Southam.

Getting together with others who share common interests is a great way to lift your mood and feel involved in your local community.

Orchestra of the Swan received funding from the Warwickshire Covid-19 Mental Wellbeing and Resilience Fund 2021.

