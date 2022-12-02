2nd December

Welcome to our 2022 advent calendar of kindness, wellness and community spirit!

Each day until Christmas we will be sharing stories about local voluntary groups, organisations and individuals who are strengthening Warwickshire communities, as well as some info on how to help one another stay safe and well.

Today we are sharing details of our new Cost of Living Grant Fund, available to voluntary and community groups who hope to establish projects to address cost of living pressures.

Warwickshire’s communities play a vital role in supporting each other through difficult times. Projects and initiatives should focus on one or more of the following:

Food and other household essentials

Improving community assets and their sustainability

Improving access to services

Improving financial capability

Improving mental wellbeing

Tackling social inequalities

Groups are invited to apply for up to £1,000, and the deadline to apply is Sunday 18 December at 5pm. Apply online here.

We’ll see you tomorrow for day 3 of our advent calendar! And make sure you follow us on social media - Facebook, Twitter and Instagram - and share your own community stories using the #KindWarwickshire hashtag.