Sunday 1 December

Welcome to our 2024 advent calendar of kindness, wellness and community spirit!

As we step into the winter season, the excitement of festive activities can sometimes be overshadowed by challenges, especially for those facing health risks or financial pressures.

To support residents in staying safe, warm, and well this winter, Warwickshire County Council is working with partners to raise awareness of the information and advice available to help support those who may be particularly vulnerable during this time of year.

Each day until Christmas we will be sharing info on how to help one another stay safe and well.

Winter’s colder temperatures can heighten health risks and place extra strain on household budgets, often leading to anxiety that affects both physical and mental wellbeing. Over the winter months we will be signposting to a range of useful advice and information through our social media channels and website: https://www.costoflivingwarwickshire.co.uk/

