1st December

Welcome to our 2022 advent calendar of kindness, wellness and community spirit!

Each day until Christmas we will be sharing stories about local voluntary groups, organisations and individuals who are strengthening Warwickshire communities, as well as some info on how to help one another stay safe and well.

We are kicking things off with a topic that is on everybody’s mind at the moment – the cost of living. Last week, partners across the county came together to commit to what they can do to help people during these challenging times.

Through working together, a new Cost of Living website has been created as a one-stop shop for financial and practical support and advice.

Other initiatives have also been announced, including:

a network of “Warm Welcome” locations in libraries, museums and other establishments, providing a warm space for residents to spend time

a £180,000 support fund offering grants to voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations

extending and enhancing the telephone advice from Citizens Advice

supporting food banks in providing food and household essentials and managing energy costs

an extension of the Communities Pantries in Lillington, Camp Hill and New Arley

voluntary transport schemes to assist vulnerable people in getting to essential medical and social appointments

a countywide utilities campaign providing a one-off payment to Warwickshire residents who are most in need, through the Warwickshire Local Welfare Scheme

Full details of the support available in Warwickshire can be found on the Cost of Living website.

