Warwickshire Country Parks during the second national lockdown

As they did during the first national lockdown in March, Warwickshire’s Country Parks and Greenways will remain open to visitors during the second lockdown between November 5 and December 2 2020.

Warwickshire’s country parks – Burton Dasset Hills, Hartshill Hayes, Kingsbury Water Park, Pooley and Ryton Pools, along with its Greenways in Stratford, Kenilworth and Offchurch – offer the chance for exercise in beautiful surroundings, which is good for health and mental wellbeing at any time of the year, but particularly during England’s second national lockdown.

The following applies to all our country parks during the lockdown period:

Parks stay open as per normal winter operating hours and with current parking mechanisms;

Playgrounds are to remain open, though outdoor gyms will be closed;

Toilets remain open where they are currently open;

Currently there are no plans for a booking system, but the Council will monitor demand and usage closely;

Cafes remain open at Kingsbury and Ryton but can only offer a takeaway service – ice cream vans may be onsite depending upon weather;

Cycle hire will continue to operate at Kingsbury and Ryton;

Individual fishing can continue;

Clubs with their own private facilities in the parks will be closed.

All visitors to Warwickshire’s country parks are reminded that they must:

Maintain two metres social distancing at all times from people not in their household/support bubbles;

Only meet with 1 person from outside their household to take part in exercise and remember that social distancing still applies;

Not meet or congregate in mixed household groups; and

Wash and/or sanitise their hands before and after visiting.

Anyone not adhering to these rules will be immediately asked to leave the Country Park by Staff.

In addition to these rules, visitors are also asked to:

When using footpaths please keep to one side so others may pass at a safe distance. If needed, walk on the grass to the side of the path until it is safe to return to the path;

Wait for others to cross bridges before they do. Please do not linger, be considerate of others who need to cross;

Try not to touch the handrails on bridges or gates;

If they are cycling in the park, please maintain social distancing at all times; and.

Please keep dogs under control.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Heritage, Culture and the Environment, said: “We were proud, during the first national lockdown, to be able to keep our beautiful country parks open to allow people to take their daily exercise there when many other local authorities took the decision to close theirs.

“Once again, our parks will remain open for our residents to enjoy, however it is really important, now more than ever, that our parks are enjoyed responsibly and that we all do the right thing for Warwickshire. This means: Maintaining social distancing at all times, not meeting in groups and respecting these beautiful outdoor spaces by being courteous of others and not littering.”

More information about Warwickshire’s country parks can be found on the Warwickshire Website: https://countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk/country-parks