Acclaimed booking system will enable Warwickshire recycling centres to remain open throughout November

Warwickshire recycling centres will continue to be open for booked appointments from Thursday. All nine sites are operating and slots can be booked via www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc.

Appointments run from 9:30am to 3pm weekdays and 8:30am to 4pm weekends (Shipston shuts at noon on weekends).

A broad range of materials can be deposited for recycling, including wood, scrap metal, garden waste and electrical items. The overall recycling rate for June, July and August has risen 25% from the same period last year, thanks to visitors’ extra efforts to recycle more and to help the environment. Visitors are advised to check the website for the exact materials available at each site and to pre-sort waste when packing their car for an efficient visit.

Booking is required for a 15 minute slot for a car and there are also 30 minute slots for a car and small trailer on certain days at Lower House Farm near Atherstone; Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth and Burton Farm in Stratford.

It is important that residents do not visit the recycling centres if they have symptoms, have been tested positive for Covid and are self-isolating or have been advised to self-isolate due to being in contact with someone with Covid. Any contaminated waste, such as tissues or masks, should be double bagged and quarantined for 72 hours before disposal.

The new rules will mean that the reuse shops at each recycling centre will have to close from Thursday for the duration of November. The Charity Partners Age UK and Mary Ann Evans Hospice request that preloved items are stored at home until the shops can reopen and accept donations again.

Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for Environment and Heritage and Culture said, ‘The booking system that Warwickshire County Council has installed and developed for all of our recycling centres has allowed us to offer controlled, safe and socially distanced visits to the recycling centres since May. It has drawn national acclaim and has been replicated by other authorities across the country as a model of best practice.

“It has enabled us to ensure that there has been no disruption from queues on the roads near to the centres. Having the ability to manage visitor numbers and stay in close contact with keen recyclers who have booked appointments, means we can be confident in continuing to operate our sites safely. The pandemic has not shifted our focus on, or commitment to, tackling climate change. It is excellent news for Warwickshire that our robust system of pre-booking, which does so much to make visiting our household waste centres as safe as possible, has meant that people in Warwickshire, who are recycling more than ever, can continue to help to protect the environment and reduce our impact on climate change.”

Information about the recycling centres and booking can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc or contact Warwickshire Recycles on Facebook.