Celebrating Bonfire Night and Remembrance Sunday under Lockdown

Residents are being urged to act responsibly over the next week when celebrating Bonfire Night and marking Remembrance Sunday.

Remembrance Sunday

Those Remembrance ceremonies going ahead will be limited to those participating and so people are instead being asked to follow these online where possible and encouraged to take part in a national moment of silence at 11am as the annual Cenotaph ceremony takes place.

Residents can also still support the Poppy Appeal by buying their poppy online at: https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/ways-to-give/shop/poppies-by-donation

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday are dedicated to remembering the sacrifices made by our armed forces over the last 150 years. This is something that we do with pride each year.

“In 2020, we WILL still honour and remember the bravery and sacrifice of our armed forces, but we MUST do so differently. We now must make sacrifices to control the virus.”

Bonfire Night

Organised firework displays are not taking place this year and the risk of accidents from fires and fireworks is much higher than usual. Residents are therefore being urged to find online alternatives to the celebrations instead. Where they do plan to have their own celebrations, they are advised to observe the firework code:

only buy fireworks which comply with the British Standard

only adults should set fireworks off – only people aged 18 and over can legally buy fireworks

follow the instructions on each firework

always supervise children around fireworks and sparklers

never go back to a lit firework

don’t let off fireworks after 11pm (midnight on Bonfire Night)

Many fireworks on sale to the public are too powerful for the average sized garden and should only be used in large gardens or in fields. Trading Standards suggest that before you buy, take advice from the firework retailer about safe distances, instructions on how to use and the ideal firework size for your garden. Category F1 and F2 fireworks are ideal for garden displays, noise levels are lower for these products and they can be used in smaller gardens.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Community Safety, said:

“We don’t want people to miss out on bonfire night, but we also want to remind residents to be responsible and stay safe while celebrating. To stay safe, only buy fireworks which comply with the British Standard, keep them in a closed box and follow all instructions closely. Please don't use fireworks that are too powerful for your garden, supervise pets and children and, if you are having a bonfire, build it clear of buildings, sheds, fences and trees.

‘Make sure you do follow our safety advice and have bonfire night go off with a bang… for all the right reasons.”

More guidance around fire safety and the firework code can be found on our website at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/celebratesafely.