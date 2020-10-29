25/04/2019 Meat Shack Studley Ltd Spernal Ash Nurseries Studley Warwickshire

Meat Shack Studley Ltd Spernal Ash Nurseries Studley Warwickshire
Date: 25/04/2019
Court Verdict: Guilty
Brief Details of Case:
- Fraud Act – falsely represented that pork, poultry, beef and lamb was British
- Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations – contravened the requirements of professional diligence by:
- Falsely labelled meat as UK origin
- Offered imported meat for sale under “Best British” banners
- Falsely described beef as 100% British Aberdeen Angus and Hereford Beef
- Failed to keep proper records of where beef came from
- Falsely labelled pork as “free range”
- Failed to state that meat had been previously frozen
Defendant ordered to pay:
- Fine £300,000
- Prosecution costs £54,527.42
- Victim surcharge: £115
Proceeds of crime confiscated: £127,690