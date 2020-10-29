Coronavirus (Covid-19)

25/04/2019 Meat Shack Studley Ltd Spernal Ash Nurseries Studley Warwickshire

Date: 25/04/2019

Court Verdict: Guilty

Brief Details of Case: 

  • Fraud Act – falsely represented that pork, poultry, beef and lamb was British
  • Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations – contravened the requirements of professional diligence by:
  1. Falsely labelled meat as UK origin
  2. Offered imported meat for sale under “Best British” banners
  3. Falsely described beef as 100% British Aberdeen Angus and Hereford Beef
  4. Failed to keep proper records of where beef came from
  5. Falsely labelled pork as “free range”
  6. Failed to state that meat had been previously frozen

Defendant ordered to pay:

  • Fine £300,000
  • Prosecution costs £54,527.42
  • Victim surcharge: £115

Proceeds of crime confiscated: £127,690

 

Published: 29th October 2020

