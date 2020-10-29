25/04/2019 Simon Carl Drust, director of Meat Shack Studley Ltd St Johns Close Studley Warwickshire

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Defendant Name & Address: Simon Carl Drust, director of Meat Shack Studley Ltd St Johns Close Studley Warwickshire

Date: 25/04/2020

Court Verdict: Guilty

Brief Details of Case: 

  • Fraud Act – dishonestly made a false representation “Buy British – All Beef, Pork, Lamb and Chicken” in advertisements
  • Companies Act – carried on a business for a fraudulent purpose, namely misleading customers by making false representations about meat and poultry sold by the business

Penalty/Outcome:

  • 2yrs 9mths in custody

Published: 29th October 2020

