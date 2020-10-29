25/04/2019 Simon Carl Drust, director of Meat Shack Studley Ltd St Johns Close Studley Warwickshire

Simon Carl Drust, director of Meat Shack Studley Ltd St Johns Close Studley Warwickshire
Defendant Name & Address: Simon Carl Drust, director of Meat Shack Studley Ltd St Johns Close Studley Warwickshire
Date: 25/04/2020
Court Verdict: Guilty
Brief Details of Case:
- Fraud Act – dishonestly made a false representation “Buy British – All Beef, Pork, Lamb and Chicken” in advertisements
- Companies Act – carried on a business for a fraudulent purpose, namely misleading customers by making false representations about meat and poultry sold by the business
Penalty/Outcome:
- 2yrs 9mths in custody