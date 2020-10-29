02/04/2020 Balvin Engineering Ltd Brockham Betchworth

Balvin Engineering Ltd Brockham Betchworth
Date: 02/04/2020
Court Verdict: Guilty
Brief Details of Case:
- Business Protection from Misleading Marketing Regulations – misleading advertising, namely that a range of fuel pumps “comply with the latest European Standards on safety and metered accuracy” when in fact businesses could not legally use them for trade
Defendant ordered to pay:
- Fine £2,000
- Prosecution costs £10,000
- Victim surcharge: £170