02/04/2020 Balvin Engineering Ltd Brockham Betchworth

Defendant Name & Address: Balvin Engineering Ltd, Brockham Betchworth

Date: 02/04/2020

Court Verdict: Guilty

Brief Details of Case: 

  • Business Protection from Misleading Marketing Regulations – misleading advertising, namely that a range of fuel pumps “comply with the latest European Standards on safety and metered accuracy” when in fact businesses could not legally use them for trade

Defendant ordered to pay:

  • Fine £2,000
  • Prosecution costs £10,000
  • Victim surcharge: £170

Published: 29th October 2020

