COVID-19 on the increase across Warwickshire 

With cases continuing to rise across the county, Director of Public Health, Dr Shade Agboola is urging residents to play their part and do the right thing for Warwickshire.

With cases continuing to rise across the county, Warwickshire County Council’s Director of Public Health, Dr Shade Agboola is urging residents to play their part and do the right thing for Warwickshire to stop further restrictions being put in place.

With the introduction of the national three tier system, several areas across the West Midlands including Birmingham and Coventry have been placed in Tier 2 – with a Local Covid Alert Level of High. This means that in those areas:

People must not meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place.

People must not meet in a group of more than 6 outside, including in a garden or other space.

People should aim to reduce the number of journeys they make where possible. If they need to travel, they should walk or cycle where possible, or to plan ahead and avoid busy times and routes on public transport.

With the 7-day average rate across Warwickshire reaching highs of 199.6 per 100,000 in the Warwick District, 122.2 in the Stratford District, 165.5 in Nuneaton and Bedworth, 222.2 in north Warwickshire and 133.1 in Rugby, the chances that the County will be escalated to Tier 2 to join neighbouring authorities is increasing on a daily basis (data date 23rd October)

Warwickshire’s County Council’s Director of Public Health, Dr Shade Agboola said:

“We know that the pandemic has pretty much taken over 2020 and many people have had enough and are now questioning the value of wearing face coverings, maintaining social distance and washing their hands regularly, but we’re now at a tipping point similar to March, which is something we simply can’t ignore if we don’t want Warwickshire to move into Tier 2.

“Our main priority now is to stop the rise in cases, hospital admissions and ultimately deaths from COVID-19. With the flu season upon us, this is going to be a real challenge as it adds increased pressure on local health services and the NHS. So I am urging all residents regardless of your age, to follow the guidance and to take the rise in cases more seriously to protect all those we care about within our own families, our local communities and our NHS colleagues, who have been working relentlessly throughout the pandemic to keep us safe. Only by acting now and working together can we make a difference and stop Warwickshire moving into Tier 2.”

Remember, if you live in a Tier 2 authority area, you must still follow Tier 2 guidelines when visiting an area in Tier 1. If you are living in Tier 1 and travel to a different part of the country, please ensure that you follow the guidelines set for that area.

To help protect communities and keep numbers from rising, please continue to:

Wash your hands regularly and when that’s not possible use hand sanitiser

Keep at least 2 meters from people you don’t live with

Wear a face covering in enclosed places, on public transport and in shops unless you are exempt

B ook a test as soon as symptoms appear - a new persistent cough, a high temperature and loss or change to your sense of smell or sense

Follow the rules and self-isolate if you have symptoms; if you have a positive COVID test or if you are asked to by the NHS Test and Trace service

Do not leave the house unless you are going to get a test if you have symptoms of COVID-19

For more information and advice on staying safe, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/