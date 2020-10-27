Guidance to commemorate Remembrance Day safely 

Residents are being urged to act responsibly when Remembrance Day is observed nationally on Wednesday 11th November and when Remembrance Sunday is held on ...

Residents are being urged to act responsibly when Remembrance Day is observed nationally on Wednesday 11th November and when Remembrance Sunday is held on Sunday 8th November 2020.

Remembrance Sunday is a significant date in the calendar where the nation unites to make sure that no-one is forgotten and to remember and honour those who have sacrificed themselves to secure and protect our freedom.

In order to make sure both of these important days are marked as safely as possible, Warwickshire County Council is urging communities to follow national guidance and advice.

For residents

This year will feel very different. For the first time in history, the annual ceremony at the Cenotaph will be closed to members of the public, with people encouraged instead to take part in a national moment of silence at 11am as the service is broadcast nationwide.

With a few notable exceptions, it will not be possible for members of the public to spectate at many Remembrance Day and Armistice Day events in 2020.

Further helpful information and advice on alternative activity of Remembrance can be found on the British Legion website:- https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/remembrance

People are still able to support the annual Poppy Appeal, and there are many ways to support this year’s appeal from home in line with COVID-19 restrictions.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday are dedicated to remembering the sacrifices made by our armed forces over the last 150 years. This is something that we do with pride each year.

“In 2020, we WILL still honour and remember the bravery and sacrifice of our armed forces, but we MUST do so differently. We now must make sacrifices to control the virus.

“With cases of Covid-19 rising around the county, we must all do the right thing for Warwickshire and accept that how we have done things in previous years to remember, may not be possible this year due to the pandemic. We can and will still remember and pay our respects, but we must do so sensibly, maintaining social distancing and minimising the impact that we have as individuals on the spread of the virus.”

For event organisers

With cases of Covid-19 rising, It is essential that we all do the right thing for Warwickshire, now more than ever, and this means any local events should be adapted to reflect the same principles being followed by the Remembrance Sunday event at the National Cenotaph. They should therefore:

Observe social distancing at all times

Be short, and focused on wreath laying, with a reduced march past or parade only if social distancing can be maintained

Not involve communal singing

Keep numbers to a minimum, focusing attendance on those who have a role to play, including those wishing to lay wreaths. Opportunities should be taken for wreath layers to represent wider groups.

Take reasonable steps to minimise wider public viewing, encouraging the public to observe the rule of six when spectating

Take reasonable steps to record the contact details of those attending for Test and Trace purposes.

Event organisers could consider live streaming their event to include others who are wanting to take part from their own home.

The County Council has produced a short guide on holding Remembrance Day events.

There is additional guidance available at:

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/local-authority-preparations-for-remembrance-sunday/local-authority-preparations-for-remembrance-sunday

https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/remembrance/about-remembrance/act-of-remembrance

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is supporting our armed forces, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/armedforces