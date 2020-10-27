15/03/2019 Halfords Autocentres Ltd, Icknield Street Drive Washford West Redditch, Worcestershire

Halfords Autocentres Ltd, Icknield Street Drive Washford West Redditch, Worcestershire
Date: 15/03/2019
Court Verdict: Guilty
Brief Details of Case:
- Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations –falsely stated that a full service had been carried out on a vehicle, which was untruthful in that various faults had not been rectified or reported to the consumer
Defendant ordered to pay:
- Fine £28,000.00
- Prosecution costs £11,700.97
- Victim surcharge: £170