Coronavirus (Covid-19)

If you need Covid-19 related support please call the Hotline on 0800 408 1447.

For support and advice about council services please call 01926 410410.

15/03/2019 Halfords Autocentres Ltd, Icknield Street Drive Washford West Redditch, Worcestershire

Halfords Autocentres Ltd, Icknield Street Drive Washford West Redditch, Worcestershire

Defendant Name & Address: Halfords Autocentres Ltd, Icknield Street Drive Washford West Redditch, Worcestershire

Date: 15/03/2019

Court Verdict: Guilty

Brief Details of Case: 

  • Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations –falsely stated that a full service had been carried out on a vehicle, which was untruthful in that various faults had not been rectified or reported to the consumer

Defendant ordered to pay:

  • Fine £28,000.00
  • Prosecution costs £11,700.97
  • Victim surcharge: £170

Published: 27th October 2020

Warwickshire County Council News RSS feed