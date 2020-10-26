Grab your library books and stay safe, as more libraries in Stratford district re-open for visits

Library customers will soon be able to visit Shipston, Alcester and Wellesbourne Libraries to choose their own library items to borrow and issue them using self-service machines. Shipston Library w...

Library customers will soon be able to visit Shipston, Alcester and Wellesbourne Libraries to choose their own library items to borrow and issue them using self-service machines.

Shipston Library will re-open for ‘Grab and Go’ visits tomorrow (Tuesday 27th October), with Alcester Library and Wellesbourne Library following on Wednesday (28th October).

Stratford-upon-Avon Library and Southam Library are already open to customers.

Customers will not need an appointment to visit the libraries to collect books and can turn up at any time during the libraries’ opening hours.

Warwickshire Libraries customers will need to bring their library card with them so they can use the self-service machines and, to maintain customer safety, face coverings will be compulsory in line with the latest Government guidelines, except for those who are exempt.

Customers are being encouraged to ‘Grab and Go’ and will be given up to 30 minutes to choose the library items they want to borrow and issue them.

There is no access to other services such as newspapers, no seating, and no public access to photocopying at this time.

Hand sanitising stations will be available on entry to the libraries to ensure good hygiene.

Customers will need to social distance from other people in the libraries, and there will be new layouts and one-way systems to help with this.

The number of people allowed inside the libraries at any one time will also be limited and customers’ contact details will be recorded for NHS Test and Trace.

The new system means that customers can return their items at any point during the libraries’ public opening hours and staff are available to help customers with queries about joining the library or their existing library account.

A video showing what the Warwick Library ‘Grab and Go’ offer currently looks like, with the Covid-19 safety measures in place, featuring Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rBH6sx3--2Y

Customers will still be able to reserve items online, as before the Covid-19 pandemic, and will get an automatic notification when their books are ready to collect, which can be at any time during the libraries’ opening hours.

All newly borrowed items will be issued for the standard three weeks and can be renewed online if not reserved by another customer.

The latest library opening hours and the library catalogue are available at https://library.warwickshire.gov.uk, where residents can also become new members of the library service or reset their PIN.

There is pre-bookable access to computers at Shipton, Alcester and Wellesbourne Libraries.

These can be booked in advance, with computers available for 45-minute sessions. In order to keep customers and staff safe, staff support and scanning will not be available, but printing will be.

These sessions need to be pre-booked using the online booking service at http://library.warwickshire.gov.uk or call 0300 555 8171 to speak to a member of staff about booking or email [email protected]

Please visit https://library.warwickshire.gov.uk for the latest Warwickshire Libraries service updates around the county.

Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said: “Our staff have been working incredibly hard to make our libraries accessible and safe to customers, and we are now in a position to be able to invite customers back into more of our libraries.

“But this is dependent upon our customers adhering to the guidelines, so we all stay safe. We need people to wear a face covering if they can, sanitise their hands on entry, and social distance from other customers by following the one-way system.

“We want people to ‘Grab and Go’, that is, make their book selections and issue them within a maximum of 30 minutes so we can make sure that everyone has equal and safe access to our libraries.

“If people are still choosing to shield at home or are self-isolating, they can continue to access our digital library services, which are still proving to be extremely popular, and if they are eligible they can continue to receive our home delivery service.

“This is about making our library customers feel safe and able to access our services in whichever way they are most comfortable doing.”

Customers can continue to access digital services, such as e-books and e-audiobooks through the BorrowBox online app, e-newspapers and digital reference resources, and events such as Rhyme Time and Story Time hosted on Warwickshire Libraries’ social media channels.

Warwickshire Libraries’ home book delivery service is still operating for people who are unable to visit library buildings as they are shielding or self-isolating.

For more details and support, you can email the Library Enquiry Service at [email protected]

For more information on all Warwickshire Libraries services visit http://library.warwickshire.gov.uk