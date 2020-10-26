WCC, Police and Fire & Rescue give tips on how to celebrate upcoming events safely this Autumn

As we move into Autumn there are a number of celebrations to be marked, including Halloween, Bonfire Night, Remembrance Sunday and Diwali. Warwickshire Police, County Council (WCC), and the ...

As we move into Autumn there are a number of celebrations to be marked, including Halloween, Bonfire Night, Remembrance Sunday and Diwali.

Warwickshire Police, County Council (WCC), and the fire and rescue service understand how important these events are to the community. They are therefore encouraging residents to still celebrate, but to find new ways to do so safely and in line with current Covid-19 guidance, in order to do the right thing for Warwickshire. First is Halloween which is just around the corner on 31st October. Instead of trick-or-treating, families are encouraged to take part in a Pumpkin Trail in their neighbourhoods by putting a pumpkin or a drawing of a pumpkin in the window on display. Every time your child spots a pumpkin in someone’s window, you can add some sweets to their bucket!

There are also no restrictions on dressing up for Halloween! Parents and carers are still advised to take care and ensure children are kept away from any candles or jack-o-lanterns and swap these for safer LED lights. It also important to ensure that costumes are also been bought from a reputable supplier and meet BRC safety guidelines.

Dr Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health for Warwickshire said:

“We appreciate it is a difficult time with cases of COVID-19 on the rise and lots of changes to rules. Big annual celebrations like Halloween usually involve bringing people together, but we need to find new ways to mark them.

“We need to be extra mindful in the coming days. It’s important to still celebrate with your loved ones but we need to do things differently to reduce the spread of the virus, protect the NHS and save lives.”

Most firework displays have been cancelled this year, but there are still lots of other things you can do to celebrate bonfire night with your family including watching a virtual firework display on your television or using sparklers safely in your garden.

Tim Sargent, Group Commander at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said:

“If you do decide to celebrate Bonfire Night with fireworks or a bonfire in your garden, remember that you still need to stick to the rule of six and adhere to all firework and bonfire safety advice.

“Fireworks should only be set off by adults and they can only be legally bought by people aged 18 or over. All fireworks should comply with British Standard, follow the instructions and always supervise children and pets around fireworks and sparklers. If you’re having a bonfire, build it clear of buildings, sheds, fences and trees.”

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, is five days of celebrations running from 13 – 16 November. This too will be disrupted by the pandemic, with celebrations limited by social distancing and number limits on gatherings.

People are still encouraged to light up their homes with lamps and candles and cook up a feast to share with their household or bubble, while following the rule of six. If you do choose to celebrate at home, remember to never leave cooking, oil lamps or candles unattended.

ACC Debbie Tedds from Warwickshire Police added: “We want people to enjoy the up-coming events, but we do all need to do things differently and find new ways to celebrate that keep everyone safe during this health emergency.

“We know the vast majority of people in the county are following the rules, and we really do thank them for their efforts. We need to keep that going even during this period when normally we would be celebrating a number of events with larger gatherings.

“Warwickshire is in the Medium tier, which means that the ‘rule of six’ still applies. We are stepping up our patrols in areas where we have seen breaches, and continue to work with businesses and all our partners to ensure the rules are being followed. Where we find clear breaches, we are taking enforcement action as we know that these measures are in place to protect our communities.

“Lets all continue to Do the Right Thing for Warwickshire, and keep ourselves, our families and friends safe.”

Watch the video from Dr Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health for Warwickshire, Group Commander Tim Sargent from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and ACC Debbie Tedds from Warwickshire Police addressing the community on how best to celebrate safely this year:

For more information on celebrating and fire safety visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/celebratesafely