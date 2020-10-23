Residents in the north of the county warned of rising Covid-19 alert levels in neighbouring Coventry

North Warwickshire District and Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough residents are today being warned of the restrictions now in place when mixing with friends and family in neighbouring Coventry. ...

North Warwickshire District and Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough residents are today being warned of the restrictions now in place when mixing with friends and family in neighbouring Coventry.

While North Warwickshire District and Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough remains at medium risk in Tier One, Coventry has now been placed in Tier Two and high risk.

Under this “High” alert level households will not be able to mix indoors in either a home or leisure setting. However, residents from either side of the border can still meet outside in parks or private gardens, provided that they do not gather in groups of more than six.

Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health for Warwickshire County Council said: “We are working with our colleagues in Coventry to ensure that residents understand the importance of the advice around the alert levels and have taken this on board.”

She added: “The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 virus is increasing gradually and so we must remember the key messages of hands, face, space– wear a mask and ensure social distancing when outside and regularly wash or sanitise your hands when leaving or returning to your home. Remember the rule of 6 when meeting with individuals that live outside your household or that are not part of your support bubble. Together we can reduce the spread.”

Cllr Julie Jackson, Leader of Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, added: “It is important we all do what we can to help stop the spread of this dreadful virus. We should all be aware of the rules that now apply to people living and working just down the road in Coventry. This is just another way we can help keep down rates of infection here in Nuneaton and Bedworth, too.”

It is important that we do everything we can to prevent escalation into the “High” Category or Tier 2. This includes immediately self-isolating when you begin to experience any of the symptoms of Covid19 and getting a test.

If you’re unsure if your postcode falls into the medium or high-risk category, please visit www.gov.uk/find-coronavirus-local-restrictions to check your status.

Alternatively, you can download the NHS Track ad Trace app onto your smart phone, please visit https://www.gov.uk/guidance/nhs-test-and-trace-how-it-works

If you pay your Council Tax to Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council then you fall under the alert level for North Warwickshire not Coventry, currently the level for North Warwickshire is Tier 1 – Medium.