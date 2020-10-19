Poppy picture appeal for Warwickshire children!

With the impact of COVID on our communities and the rising cases across the country, Remembrance Sunday is going to be very different this year...

However, this isn’t going to stop the communities of Warwickshire marking the occasion. To help show a real community spirit, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service are asking children from across the county to get creative by painting, drawing or colouring in a template of a poppy for firefighters to showcase in their fire station bays and windows, just as they did with the Rainbows earlier in the year.

Head of Prevention for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Tim Sargent said:

“We know that this year has been hard for people in so many ways and it will be difficult for us all to come together physically as a community for Remembrance Sunday. However, we would still like to show our support and appreciation to the Royal British Legion, which is why we are asking all budding artists to get the crayons, felt tips or paint pots out and create their very own poppy picture to help us cover our bay windows.

“All those who enter will be put into a prize draw and we will pick 3 lucky winners from each district in a live draw event. Each winner will receive a Blaze Bear with a poppy sticker on to mark the occasion.

Cllr Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, said:

“Every year the nation unites to make sure that no-one is forgotten and to remember and honour those who have sacrificed themselves to secure and protect our freedom. So, what better way to mark the occasion and bring a real community spirit to the day, than to ask the children of Warwickshire to create pictures of poppies which can be displayed in fire stations across the county to help fire crews to mark Remembrance Sunday.”

Poppy pictures can be sent directly to fire stations or sent via the station social media accounts for the crews to print off and display. Please ensure the crews have the name of the child, their age and your contact details, so they can add their them into the prize draw.

For more information on Remembrance Sunday, please visit - https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/remembrance/remembrance-events/remembrance-sunday