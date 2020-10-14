Have you had your say yet?

Warwickshire residents are being urged to have their say and get involved with shaping the future of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, by giving their views on its draft Integrated Risk Ma...

Warwickshire residents are being urged to have their say and get involved with shaping the future of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, by giving their views on its draft Integrated Risk Management Plan (IRMP) for the years 2020 - 2025.

The consultation was formally launched on Monday 14 September 2020 and closes on Friday 6 November 2020. As a fire and rescue service, we are keen to ensure that residents and stakeholders have the opportunity to have their say by visiting https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-and-rescue/wfrs-integrated-risk-management-plan-consultation/

The IRMP plays a really important role as it sets out the Fire Authority’s vision and priorities for the next five years and includes a list of priorities the service aims to focus on, to help keep Warwickshire communities and businesses safer. These include:

Ensuring our workforce and ethos reflect the diverse communities we serve.

Assess our capabilities to improve our ways of working in response to any future pandemics.

Assess our overall resource capacity to ensure our personnel and physical assets are in the right place and at the right time to deliver our statutory duties.

Develop further opportunities to support the wider community health outcomes and help to protect Social Care and the NHS.

Implement digital solutions to enhance our service delivery.

Talking about the consultation, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services Chief Fire Officer, Kieran Amos said: “To date we have received 136 responses to our IRMP plan, but I am keen to seek the views of as many residents as possible from across the county, to ensure that we have a clear understanding of your expectations and deliver positive outcomes for the communities of Warwickshire. If you haven’t filled in the survey yet, I would urge you to take the time to have your say before the closing date on Friday 6 November 2020.”

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, added: “Over the next few years, the County will see the make-up of its population change and the Fire and Rescue Service needs to be ready to respond to the changes in demand for their services. The IRMP is a critical document and informs both the Service and our communities about how we plan to respond to emerging risks to keep communities as safe as possible and to make Warwickshire the best it can be, sustainable now and for future generations.

“So please do take the time to fill in the survey and help shape the future of your fire and rescue service.”

For more information on Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and to have your say, visit https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-and-rescue/wfrs-integrated-risk-management-plan-consultation/