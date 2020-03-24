24/03/2020 Sale of fake and dangerous hand sanitiser products warning

Fake and dangerous hand sanitiser warning
Warwickshire consumers are being urged to be vigilant when buying hand sanitisers following reports of the sale of fake and dangerous products.
Current shortages of these products may lead to rise in the number of unsafe and non-compliant hand sanitisers appearing on sale. The claims made by these products may be unsubstantiated and they may simply not work effectively and could be dangerous.
Birmingham Trading Standards has already seized such products: https://tinyurl.com/r2tq343
Advice to consumers:
- Only buy from legitimate suppliers and read the label
- Do not purchase homemade or unlabelled sanitisers
- Report the sale of suspect sanitisers to Trading Standards on 0808 223 1133
The government guidance remains that hand washing is one of the most effective ways of combating the virus. NHS advice on wash hands with soap and water: https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/healthy-body/best-way-to-wash-your-hands/
- Make a scam/rogue trader complaint to Trading Standards via Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133 .
Warwickshire Trading Standards Website
Use Warwickshire Trading Standards No Rogue Traders Here approved trader scheme
