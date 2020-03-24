24/03/2020 Sale of fake and dangerous hand sanitiser products warning

Fake and dangerous hand sanitiser warning

Warwickshire consumers are being urged to be vigilant when buying hand sanitisers following reports of the sale of fake and dangerous products.

Current shortages of these products may lead to rise in the number of unsafe and non-compliant hand sanitisers appearing on sale. The claims made by these products may be unsubstantiated and they may simply not work effectively and could be dangerous.

Birmingham Trading Standards has already seized such products: https://tinyurl.com/r2tq343

Advice to consumers:

Only buy from legitimate suppliers and read the label

Do not purchase homemade or unlabelled sanitisers

Report the sale of suspect sanitisers to Trading Standards on 0808 223 1133

The government guidance remains that hand washing is one of the most effective ways of combating the virus. NHS advice on wash hands with soap and water: https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/healthy-body/best-way-to-wash-your-hands/