Nuneaton and Bedworth residents are urged to follow the rules following a rise in COVID cases

With cases of COVID-19 on the rise in Nuneaton and Bedworth over the last few weeks, Warwickshire Public Health and Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council are urging residents to play their part in reducing the spread of the virus by living by the rules of hands, space, face.

Residents should wash their hands regularly, keep at least 2 meters from those they don’t live with and wear a face covering in enclosed spaces such as in shops and on public transport.

Over the last month, the number of cases per 100,000 of the population in Nuneaton and Bedworth has risen to 54.7 per 100,000 population. Although the number is lower than in other towns and cities that have seen restrictions imposed, including Birmingham, Manchester and Solihull, if cases don’t continue to fall then Nuneaton and Bedworth could end up being classed as an area of concern.

Being an ‘area of concern’ would mean that extra measures would be put in place to stop the spread. Elsewhere this has included introducing a ban on different households mixing in homes and gardens and expanding use of face coverings to all enclosed public spaces.

Speaking about keeping Nuneaton and Bedworth residents safer, Warwickshire County Council’s Director of Public Health for Warwickshire, Dr Shade Agboola said:

“We have seen an increase of cases across Warwickshire over the last few weeks and whilst Warwickshire as a whole is lower than most comparable places, the infection rate in Nuneaton and Bedworth is still too high. This is clearly of concern and something we want to get on top of before Nuneaton and Bedworth is identified as an area of concern. It’s only through each and every one of us taking action to prevent further spread of this disease that we will stop the area going into any kind of lockdown measures.

“Household transmission has been identified as the main cause of the increase in cases in the Borough, so keeping to the rule of six is essential. We have also seen an increase in cases in people visiting public houses and restaurants and we have been working closely with local businesses to ensure that people visiting the premises are adhering to the rules.

“To reduce the rise in cases, the rules are simple, wash your hands regularly, wear a face covering when asked to do so and keep your space from those you do not live with. Only by stepping up and taking responsibility for ourselves and each other can we reduce the number of cases in Nuneaton and Bedworth.”

Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council leader Cllr Julie Jackson said:

“Working with the NHS, the county council and our other partners, it is essential we all play our part to defeat this virus.

“The current numbers are worrying, so we urge everyone in Nuneaton and Bedworth to continue to whatever they can to protect communities and keep numbers from rising further.”

Residents are urged to continue to:

• Wash your hands regularly and when that’s not possible use hand sanitiser

• Keep at least 2 meters from people you don’t live with

• Wear a face covering in enclosed places, on public transport and in shops unless

you are exempt

• Know the symptoms of COVID-19 and book a test as soon as symptoms appear

• Follow the rules and self-isolate if you have symptoms, if you have a positive

COVID test or if you are asked to by the NHS Test and Trace service

• Download the NHS Test and Trace App and leave your details when at social venues

For more information and advice on staying safe, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/