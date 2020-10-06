29/09/2016 Prestige Motoring World Ltd t/a Coventry Car Mart, Coventry Auto Lounge, Prestige Auto Lounge

Prestige Motoring World Ltd t/a Coventry Car Mart, Coventry Auto Lounge, Prestige Auto Lounge
Date: 29/09/2016
Court Verdict: Court Order Issued
Brief Details of Case:
Forbidden from:
- Contravening the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations by falsely describing any vehicle specification, or the existence of full service history
- Contravening the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations by failing to respond to telephone calls, emails and correspondence from consumers regarding faulty vehicles, or failing to comply with a consumers’ request to exercise his statutory rights where vehicles are not of satisfactory quality or misdescribed
- Contravening the Company, Limited Liability Partnership and Business (Names and Trading Disclosures) Regulations by failing to disclose its registered name and address on its business documents and website
Penalty/Outcome: Failure to comply with a Court Order may constitute Contempt of Court, which is punishable with a fine or imprisonment