29/09/2016 Prestige Motoring World Ltd t/a Coventry Car Mart, Coventry Auto Lounge, Prestige Auto Lounge

Defendant Name & Address: Prestige Motoring World Ltd t/a Coventry Car Mart, Coventry Auto Lounge, Prestige Auto Lounge

Date: 29/09/2016

Court Verdict: Court Order Issued

Brief Details of Case: 

Forbidden from:

  • Contravening the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations by falsely describing any vehicle specification, or the existence of full service history
  • Contravening the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations by failing to respond to telephone calls, emails and correspondence from consumers regarding faulty vehicles, or failing to comply with a consumers’ request to exercise his statutory rights where vehicles are not of satisfactory quality or misdescribed
  • Contravening the Company, Limited Liability Partnership and Business (Names and Trading Disclosures) Regulations by failing to disclose its registered name and address on its business documents and website

Penalty/Outcome: Failure to comply with a Court Order may constitute Contempt of Court, which is punishable with a fine or imprisonment

Published: 6th October 2020

