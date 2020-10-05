Youth workers demonstrate fantastic customer service supporting young people through the pandemic

All this week, as part of National Customer Service Week 2020, we’re highlighting the dedication of our staff teams across the County Council, who work hard to deliver services to our many and va...

In this case study, we highlight the fantastic work of our Targeted Youth Support (TYS) service staff, who are out and about meeting young people across the county to offer them support with any issues or concerns they may have and to help them to stay safe during the pandemic.

The Targeted Youth Support (TYS) service is a team of dedicated, qualified youth workers that use their knowledge, skills and experience to build strong relationships with young people to help them make positive futures.

They are part of the community and they work hard to understand what is going on for young people.

The service has seen an increase in demand during the Covid-19 pandemic and youth workers have gone above and beyond to support young people during this difficult time on a range of issues.

For many young people, this time has been extremely challenging. Periods of isolation from friends and more time at home has had a negative impact on mental health and placed strain on difficult family relationships.

Other issues are also present, such as dealing with the negative effects of social media, a lack of formal education and increased risk of exploitation, making this a time where they are more in need of something to do and someone to listen than ever.

Our youth workers have always had a presence in local communities, and this has remained the case through lockdown and the easing of restrictions.

Throughout the pandemic, our youth workers have acted as community ambassadors for doing the right thing for Warwickshire as they help to communicate key messages around Covid-19 to young people around social distancing, controlling the virus, protecting others and being asymptomatic.

The work with these young customers, discussing their experiences and emotions to support them to address things like worries and motivation through to specific support to prevent self-harm or anti-social behaviour.

It has been even more important that our youth workers deliver good customer service to support young people throughout Covid-19, so they can stay safe and protect others in the community around them.

Thomas*, a 16-year-old living in Warwickshire said:

“The support my youth worker has given me has massively helped me move forward when I didn’t think I could.”

Kayleigh*, a 15-year-old in Warwickshire said:

“My youth worker helped me a lot with my problems and he listened to me when I needed someone to talk to. He always helps me get through my problems.”

All of our youth workers have really risen to the challenge during this difficult time and they are all fantastic examples of individuals working hard to do the right thing for young people and the wider community in Warwickshire during the pandemic.

Our youth workers enable young people to have a voice and a place in their communities and society as a whole by giving them the confidence and life skills that they need to live, learn, work and achieve.

* names have been changed.

