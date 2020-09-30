Great news for cycling in Warwickshire as Warwick confirmed as host for Birmingham 2022 cycling road race

The historic St Nicholas Park will host the start and finish of the cycling Road Race event at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, offering spectators in Warwick the opportunity to see world-class sport on their doorsteps.

Approximately 160 cyclists from across the Commonwealth will take part in the two Road Race events held at St Nicholas Park. Situated in Warwick town centre, set in 64 acres of stunning landscape, and with views of the world-famous Warwick Castle, the popular park will provide a picturesque backdrop for the event.

Spectators will be able to line the route of the Road Race, giving local people and visitors a fabulous opportunity to view the drama of the races as they unfold.

Chairman for Birmingham 2022, John Crabtree, said: “Birmingham 2022 is a regional Games with Birmingham at its heart, and holding our cycling competitions in Warwickshire increases our regional reach and will allow thousands of spectators to experience live sport right on their doorsteps.

“St Nicholas Park is a scenic location and will guarantee a fantastic experience for spectators and cyclists alike, with TV viewers from across the globe also being treated to a showcase of the rich and varied landscape that the West Midlands has to offer.”

Councillor Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: "It is fantastic news for Warwickshire that the venue for the Road Race Event of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games has been announced as St Nicholas Park in Warwick.

"The County has a rich history in hosting high-level cycling events having played host to legs of both the men's and women's Tour of Britain over the last few years and the Commonwealth Games Road Race will be the crowning jewel demonstrating that Warwickshire is a world-class location for cycling and cyclists.

"As well as being great entertainment for spectators, this event is of huge economic benefit to the region. It’s an opportunity for local businesses on the route to celebrate and embrace cycling as the race comes past their front door, as well as for others to maximise on business opportunities from increased customers and visitors to the town of Warwick."

Councillor Andrew Day, Leader Warwick District Council, said: “Warwick has witnessed some amazing moments in history, and we're determined that when the World comes calling for the Games in 2022, our visitors will leave with happy memories they'll cherish for a lifetime. Hosting the Road Cycling Races start and finish in this iconic setting will give our visitors and TV audiences a spectacular experience.

“Local volunteers look forward to supporting thousands of anticipated spectators from across the Commonwealth, giving a major boost to local tourism. This welcome news brings the promise of better times ahead, protecting jobs and encouraging investment in our key hospitality businesses, leaving a Games legacy that will benefit our local economy for decades to come.”

Birmingham 2022, organisers of the Games, which will be staged from 28 July to 8 August 2022, will be publishing the full daily schedule for the Games soon, but in the meantime it has been confirmed that the Road Race will take place on a Sunday.

The route for the Road Race has not yet been finalised but organisers and local authorities will be engaging with all local stakeholders, including residents and business owners when details are available.

More information about all of the venues for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is available at www.birmingham2022.com where you can also sign-up to receive regular updates about the Games.