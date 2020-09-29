County Councillors vote to submit case for Local Government Reform in Warwickshire to Government

Warwickshire County Council has voted to move forward towards a new form of local government in Warwickshire, and today has submitted its Strategic Case for Change to Government.

Leader of Warwickshire County Council, Cllr Izzi Seccombe, acknowledged the significance of the step: “Council supported this important move to discuss a new form of local government in Warwickshire to benefit our residents, businesses and communities. We recognise the significance of the issues involved and the various views held and want to initiate conversations about the best possible model for Warwickshire’s future. Most people agree that we need a simpler structure to improve service delivery, value for money and provide every resident and business with the best possible opportunities in life.”

Cllr Seccombe continued: “The time for change is now if we want Warwickshire to be in the best possible position to secure additional powers, resources and investment into the County through the forthcoming Devolution and Recovery White Paper. Our strategic case for change outlines how Warwickshire can deliver better value services to our most vulnerable residents, and help play our part in the region’s growth-led recovery post Covid-19.”

Council is clear on the need for conversations with local residents and all key stakeholders. As well as residents, this will include businesses, universities, the voluntary and community sector, Town and Parish Council and other public sector partners.

Additionally, Council will establish a residents’ panel to shape and inform proposed changes, and we have invited Warwickshire’s District and Borough Councils to conduct this jointly with the County Council. Further information about how residents can get involved will be announced in due course.

Cllr Seccombe concluded: “I welcome that Council voted in favour of supporting the submission to Government for local government reform and we remain strongly committed to working with Warwickshire’s District and Borough Councils on this important issue.

“This meeting and our submission were not about deciding structures now, it was about beginning a process. The reports published by the County Council and District and Borough Councils both endorse the view that the current model of local government is not sustainable and we will engage widely across Warwickshire. The interests of Warwickshire residents need all councils in Warwickshire to work together, and I have asked them to do so. We must ensure we remain ’One Warwickshire’.

“I want to thank all Councillors for their thoughts and considered views, and for the robust, honest and democratic debate. I am clear that we must value and respect those views and ensure they feed into future thinking.“