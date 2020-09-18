Leamington Spa Station Improvement Scheme announced

A new rail infrastructure initiative for Warwick District has taken an important step forward with the announcement of an improvement scheme for Leamington Spa Station. The programme of investment ...

A new rail infrastructure initiative for Warwick District has taken an important step forward with the announcement of an improvement scheme for Leamington Spa Station.

The programme of investment to the station forecourt and underpass, will be delivered ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games bowls and para bowls competitions, taking place at Royal Leamington Spa’s Victoria Park.

The £1.2m Leamington Spa Station improvement scheme which is being funded by Warwick District Council and the Government’s Local Growth Fund through the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership will include;

The development of a new public space in the station forecourt to create a welcoming hub on arrival;

Improved public transport connectivity;

The refurbishment of the station underpass to improve the route between the station and town centre;

The installation of new wayfinding signs; and

Increased cycle racks and storage.



The scheme has now been adopted by Warwickshire County Council who have agreed to oversee the design and delivery stages of the works.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, Councillor Jeff Clarke commented:



“Warwickshire County Council is committed to supporting all our residents through excellent Transport Infrastructure. Leamington Spa is a major station on the Warwickshire rail network and, as a Council, we were very happy to adopt the design and delivery of these important improvements to the site.

“The new look station forecourt and refurbished underpass will create a modern and accessible train station in Royal Leamington Spa ready for the influx of visitors to the Town ahead of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Warwick District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Culture, Councillor Moira-Ann Grainger commented;



“The new scheme will not only offer an attractive and efficient point of entry for competitors and spectators visiting Royal Leamington Spa for the Games but will also provide a lasting legacy which is in keeping with our vibrant and beautiful town. We are extremely grateful for the support of our partners from the CWLEP and Warwickshire County Council in facilitating these exciting plans, which will help us to put our town and wider district on the map.”

Nick Abell, Chair of the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership, added;

“This is a crucial stage in the countdown to Royal Leamington Spa hosting the lawn and para bowls at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games as the infrastructure now starts to be put in place.

“Improving the accessibility to Leamington Spa Station and adding new signs to Victoria Park are among the initiatives that will improve the experience for visitors from across the UK and further afield who may be arriving in the town for the first time and who will be boosting the local economy.”

To find out more about the scheme and view and comment on the provisional design proposals visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/leamingtonstation.