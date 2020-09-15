Parents encouraged to familiarise themselves with new birth registration process

Registrars from Warwickshire Registration Service have been delighted to welcome families back to register the births of their new arrivals, especially those babies that were born during lockdown. ...

Registrars from Warwickshire Registration Service have been delighted to welcome families back to register the births of their new arrivals, especially those babies that were born during lockdown.

But they are reminding parents to check a few details when they book a birth registration appointment, to make sure they understand the new process and go to the right location.

There have been some changes to the birth registration process in Warwickshire due to Covid-19 and, depending on where you live, your appointment may or may not be at one of the Service’s usual Registration Offices.

So the registrars are asking families to please check your booking confirmation carefully to ensure you know where your appointment will take place.

For the safety of customers and staff, a birth registration appointment is currently a two-step process, which has been endorsed by the General Register Office for England and Wales.

At the start time of your appointment, parents must be near to the building where your appointment is booked, so you can take part in a telephone interview via your mobile phone before you enter the building.

The Registrar will phone the mobile number you have given in order to do this. You will need to give all the details of the birth registration over the phone, just before you go into the office, and you must take part in the telephone interview before you enter the building.

Once you have completed the telephone interview, parents will then be invited to enter the building to check and sign the Register page. Parents will need to wear a face covering when you enter the building, unless you are exempt, in which case you should notify staff before.

Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“We want to make sure that families are aware of the new birth registration procedure so they get to the correct location on time and there are no surprises when it comes to what they need to do, especially as some parents may have been waiting some months to register a birth due to the disruption caused by Covid-19.

“We’re asking families to read their appointment booking confirmation carefully to check where their appointment will be held and to familiarise themselves with the two-step process of a telephone interview by mobile phone before they enter the building to sign the Register.

“We’re also asking parents to please wear a face covering to enter the building where their appointment is, unless they are exempt.”

For more information on the new birth registration process and to book an appointment, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/registrations.