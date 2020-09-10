30 mph Speed Limit, Priors Hardwick (TR/11181)

Warwickshire County Council proposed to introduce a 30mph speed limit in the village of Priors Hardwick. Details are given on plan TR/11181.

Scheme Overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, Warwickshire County Council proposes to introduce a 30 mph speed limit on the roads that run through the village of Priors Hardwick.

Orders and Public Notice

A copy of the proposed order, together with a copy of the order to be varied and a statement of the council’s reasons for proposing to make the order are shown below.

Public Notice (PDF, 16 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 35 kB)

Technical Plans

TR/11181 (PDF, 3426 kB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Ben Davenport, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412 071).

Objections

If you wish to object to any of the proposals, details of how to make an objection are contained within the Public Notices. Objections must be received in writing and the grounds in which they are made must be stated. All correspondence will normally be treated as public documents and may be communicated to other persons affected (personally identifiable information will be redacted in line with General Data Protection Regulations)

Please note we can also accept representations via email sent to [email protected], with 'Priors Hardwick Speed Limit' as the subject header.

The objection period ends on the 2nd October 2020.