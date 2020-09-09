Residents urged to be vigilant following several confirmed Covid cases.

Warwickshire residents who visited the Rupert Brook JD Wetherspoon pub in Rugby over the Bank Holiday weekend (29th to 31st August) are being advised that a group of four people visiting the pub over those dates have since tested positive for Covid-19.

Some individuals may have already been contacted by the national Test and Trace service. However, for those who may not have been a direct contact, Public Health Warwickshire are asking them to be aware of and alert to the symptoms of COVID-19, a high temperature, new continuous cough or change in/loss of taste sense of smell.

Associate Director of Public Health for Warwickshire County Council, Emily van de Venter said:

“Unfortunately, we have seen a raise in cases over the last few weeks which have been associated with people visiting pubs, particularly in Rugby. On this occasion, there have been a number of cases linked to people who have visited Rupert Brook JD Wetherspoon. We know that JD Wetherspoon have appropriate Covid-secure measures in place, so the risk to other customers should be low. However, we would urge residents to take swift action should they feel unwell and display any symptoms of the virus. If you are showing any symptoms, you need to self-isolate immediately and get a test.

“We have been working really hard with businesses along with our colleagues at Rugby Borough council to ensure that bars and pubs are Covid secure, and we have seen some great measures being put in place, but if those visiting them do not follow those rules, the virus will continue to spread. Residents should also continue to limit the number of people they socialise with, as per the changes announced last night restricting any gathering to no more than 6 from the 14th of September.

“So please let’s do the right thing by keeping our distance from those not in our group, keeping our contacts to a minimum and not visiting several pubs in one night as this increases the risk of infection and puts more people at risk. Only by following the guidance can we ensure that places we want to visit can remain open.”

Dan Green, Deputy Executive Director of Rugby Borough Council, added: “Rugby Borough Council’s environmental protection team are working with businesses to make sure that they remain safe places to visit, but it is important that all residents continue to follow the rules.

“We must wash our hands regularly and keep more than 2m apart from anyone we don’t live with whenever possible, even on a night out.

“Wearing a face covering also reduces the risk of passing on the virus, even in places where this is not compulsory.

“We must continue to do what’s right for Rugby by following these measures. That way we will help to protect more vulnerable residents who are more likely to become seriously ill from covid-19.”

Talking about the work undertaken at Rupert Brook JD Wetherspoon pub, a spokesperson said:

“We have been notified by Warwickshire County Council’s Public Health team that a group of four individuals, who have since tested positive for Covid-19 visited the Rupert Brooke in Rugby between the 28th to 31st August.”

“Since reopening, Wetherspoon has operated comprehensive social distancing and hygiene practices in all its pubs. These include; reduced capacity levels, the spacing out of tables, the installation of a number of floor screens between tables and the addition of till-surround screens to the bar. We have also installed numerous hand sanitiser stations around the pubs.”

“Wetherspoon also operates a Test and Trace system allowing customers to register their details using either a paper-based system or via a digital QR system on their mobile phones. QR codes are displayed prominently on every table and on posters throughout the pub. Customers are also prompted to complete the digital form when ordering on our Order and Pay App.”

“The Public Health team believe that as a result of these measures being in place at the Rupert Brooke, the chance that other customers may have contracted the virus are low. If, however, customers develop any Covid related symptoms, the Public Heath team advise they should self-isolate and arrange a test.”

“We support the Public Health team’s message that those visiting pubs should follow the rules that have been put in place to ensure they are Covid secure and while it’s not possible to completely eliminate risk, Wetherspoon believes a combination of stringent hygiene and social distancing measures helps to minimise it.”

For the latest advice on coronavirus or for more information on how to book a test visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/information-coronavirus